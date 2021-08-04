Overview

Dr. Jonathan Leventhal, MD is a Dermatologist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Leventhal works at Yale Dermatology Associates in New Haven, CT with other offices in Branford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.