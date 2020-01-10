Dr. Jonathan Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Lin, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Lin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Drexel University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford, Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center, Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital and UC Davis Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Esophagitis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2315 Stockton Blvd Ste 3016, Sacramento, CA 95817 Directions (916) 734-2890
-
2
University of California Davis Health Gastroenterology and Hepatology Clinic3160 Folsom Blvd Ste 3500, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 734-8616
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Hanford
- Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center
- Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital
- UC Davis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lin performed my fourth colonoscopy and was without question the very best. His adherence to the latest and easiest preparations made the procedure the easiest. His professionalism, compassionate personality and kind nature put me at ease and gave me the confidence and security necessary for an anxiety free experience. For the very best, in my opinion, look no further. You’re fortunate you’ve found Dr. Lin.
About Dr. Jonathan Lin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin has seen patients for Gastritis, Esophagitis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lin speaks Cantonese.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
