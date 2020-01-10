Overview

Dr. Jonathan Lin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Drexel University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford, Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center, Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital and UC Davis Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Esophagitis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.