Dr. Jonathan Lindman, MD

Sleep Medicine
4.2 (21)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Lindman, MD

Dr. Jonathan Lindman, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Evans, GA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and Piedmont Augusta.

Dr. Lindman works at Augusta Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy in Evans, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Augusta University Health
Dr. Lindman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy
    340 N Belair Rd, Evans, GA 30809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 868-5676
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital
  • Piedmont Augusta

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 21, 2022
    Dr Lindman has done a couple of procedures for me in recent years...He removed a fatty tumor from under my jaw for a diagnostic assessment...The surgery went very well with no postsurgery issues..the incision was small and scarring was minimal...very pleased with his work... He also removed a large stone in my salivary gland by using the procedure sialendoscopy... That procedure involved inserting a micro-endoscope into my mouth and down through the opening of the gland and then removing the stone with a special tool using a computer screen as a guide.. That procedure allowed him to remove the stone without using an incision through the neck which was a major benefit and I am very grateful for the great service he did for me.. Dr. Lindman is a very low-key , personable , and caring person..I've always enjoyed my visits to him and value his knowledge and skillset.. I highly recommend him to everyone...
    Jeff Kehr — Sep 21, 2022
    About Dr. Jonathan Lindman, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740242692
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Lindman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lindman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lindman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lindman works at Augusta Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy in Evans, GA. View the full address on Dr. Lindman’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lindman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lindman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lindman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

