Overview of Dr. Jonathan Liss, MD

Dr. Jonathan Liss, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



Dr. Liss works at Columbus Memory Center in Columbus, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.