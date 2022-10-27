See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Columbus, GA
Dr. Jonathan Liss, MD

Sleep Medicine
4.6 (333)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Liss, MD

Dr. Jonathan Liss, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.

Dr. Liss works at Columbus Memory Center in Columbus, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Liss' Office Locations

  1. 1
    North Lake
    7196 North Lake Dr Ste A, Columbus, GA 31909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 327-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
  • St. Francis - Emory Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Alzheimer's Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Alzheimer's Disease

Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Insomnia With Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Memory Loss Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 333 ratings
    Patient Ratings (333)
    5 Star
    (279)
    4 Star
    (19)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (28)
    Oct 27, 2022
    Dr. Liss took time to explain all about the test and their meaning, he was able to ease my mind and explain to me about my concerns.
    — Oct 27, 2022
    About Dr. Jonathan Liss, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1386613743
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Internship
    • Mercy Hospital and Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|Ohio State University / College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Sleep Medicine
