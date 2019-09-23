Overview of Dr. Jonathan Lokey, MD

Dr. Jonathan Lokey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital.



Dr. Lokey works at Greenville Hospital Orthopedics in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Hyperparathyroidism and Parathyroidectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.