Dr. Jonathan Lopez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Lopez, MD
Dr. Jonathan Lopez, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Vacaville, CA. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Northbay Medical Center, Northbay Vacavalley Hospital and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
Dr. Lopez works at
Dr. Lopez's Office Locations
NorthBay Cancer Center1020 Nut Tree Rd Ste 390, Vacaville, CA 95687 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northbay Medical Center
- Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Covered California
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
His kindness and knowledge have truly helped me. I know I am in capable hands when I meet with him.
About Dr. Jonathan Lopez, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1881682714
Education & Certifications
- San Antonio Unif Ser Health Edu
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lopez.
Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lopez has seen patients for Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Leukocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lopez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.
A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Lopez can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.