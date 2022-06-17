See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Madison, AL
Dr. Jonathan Ludwig, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.3 (11)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Ludwig, MD

Dr. Jonathan Ludwig, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Madison, AL. 

Dr. Ludwig works at SportsMED Orthopaedic Surgery and Spine Center in Madison, AL with other offices in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Carpal Tunnel Release, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ludwig's Office Locations

  1. 1
    SportsMED Orthopaedic Surgery and Spine Center
    33 Hughes Rd, Madison, AL 35758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 881-5151
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    SportsMED Orthopaedic Surgery and Spine Center
    4715 Whitesburg Dr SE, Huntsville, AL 35802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 881-5151
  3. 3
    Madison
    44 Hughes Rd Ste 1100, Madison, AL 35758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 881-5151

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Crestwood Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Carpal Tunnel Release
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Carpal Tunnel Release
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jonathan Ludwig, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720377435
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ludwig has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ludwig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ludwig has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Carpal Tunnel Release, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ludwig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ludwig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ludwig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ludwig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ludwig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

