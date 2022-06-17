Dr. Ludwig has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jonathan Ludwig, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Ludwig, MD
Dr. Jonathan Ludwig, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Madison, AL.
Dr. Ludwig's Office Locations
SportsMED Orthopaedic Surgery and Spine Center33 Hughes Rd, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 881-5151Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
SportsMED Orthopaedic Surgery and Spine Center4715 Whitesburg Dr SE, Huntsville, AL 35802 Directions (256) 881-5151
Madison44 Hughes Rd Ste 1100, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 881-5151
Hospital Affiliations
- Crestwood Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very positive experience overall. I have been trying to get this problem solved for years. Finally, he was the one who determined what had been causing the issue. All communications were very clear. Had the surgery to fix the problem and the surgery went extremely well. Recovery was uneventful. The pain is gone! Overall, my expectations were far exceeded. Shout out to his staff as well. Thank you!
About Dr. Jonathan Ludwig, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Surgery
