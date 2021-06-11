Dr. Jonathan Lugo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lugo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Lugo, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Lugo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, South Texas Health System Edinburg and South Texas Health System McAllen.
Dr. Lugo works at
Locations
Tey Women's Health Center801 E Nolana Ave Ste 18, Mcallen, TX 78504 Directions (956) 720-4577Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Tey Women's Health Center1661 E Canton Rd Ste 3142, Edinburg, TX 78542 Directions (596) 720-4577
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- South Texas Health System Edinburg
- South Texas Health System McAllen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Superior HealthPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor! He is the on call doctor for my doctor but I liked him so so so much more! He delivered my baby and just made me feel so comfortable throughout the last weeks of my pregnancy and delivery. I will definitely be choosing him as my primary obgyn!!
About Dr. Jonathan Lugo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech Univ Hlth Scis Ctr
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- University of Texas Pan American
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lugo accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lugo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lugo works at
Dr. Lugo has seen patients for Preeclampsia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lugo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lugo speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lugo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lugo.
