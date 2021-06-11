Overview

Dr. Jonathan Lugo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, South Texas Health System Edinburg and South Texas Health System McAllen.



Dr. Lugo works at TEY WOMEN'S HEALTH CENTER in Mcallen, TX with other offices in Edinburg, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Preeclampsia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.