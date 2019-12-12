See All Ophthalmologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Jonathan Macy, MD

Ophthalmology
3.7 (24)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Macy, MD

Dr. Jonathan Macy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Olympia Medical Center.

Dr. Macy works at Macy Eye Center in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Corneal Diseases and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Macy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Macy Eye Center
    8635 W 3rd St Ste 360W, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 657-2777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Olympia Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Floaters
Corneal Diseases
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Treatment frequency



Floaters Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 12, 2019
    I have been seeing Dr Jonathan Macy for over 30 years and have had lasik & other procedures with him He is the BEST Sadly I saw a new Opthamologist when I left Beverly Hills 3.5 years ago — I sought an Opthamologist nearer my home in Laguna Beach. the (recommended ) Dr I saw in Orange County ruined my left eye . I should never have left marvelous Dr Macy !!!!! I also love the terrific optics department with styles galore. (Dangerous spot !) Peter & Rene very thorough & helpful . The front office has always been pleasant as well !!
    Julia van Hees — Dec 12, 2019
    About Dr. Jonathan Macy, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922020205
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Doheny Eye Fdn
    Internship
    • Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Boston Univ
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Macy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Macy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Macy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Macy has seen patients for Floaters, Corneal Diseases and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Macy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

