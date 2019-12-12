Overview of Dr. Jonathan Macy, MD

Dr. Jonathan Macy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Olympia Medical Center.



Dr. Macy works at Macy Eye Center in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Corneal Diseases and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.