Dr. Jonathan Main, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Main is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Main, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Main, MD
Dr. Jonathan Main, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kenosha, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha and Froedtert Kenosha Hospital.
Dr. Main works at
Dr. Main's Office Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Orthopaedics, SC7401 104th Ave Ste 110, Kenosha, WI 53142 Directions (262) 764-5595
-
2
Paddock Lake Medical Office Building7322 236th Ave, Salem, WI 53168 Directions (262) 577-8533Monday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha
- Froedtert Kenosha Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Main?
He does great work! He’s also very kind, listens to his patients! If you are looking for the best orthopedic surgeon, you’ve found him…
About Dr. Jonathan Main, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1235110255
Education & Certifications
- University Of Il Center For Athletic Medicine
- us navy
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Main has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Main accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Main has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Main works at
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Main. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Main.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Main, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Main appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.