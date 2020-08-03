Overview of Dr. Jonathan Mallen, MD

Dr. Jonathan Mallen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and Plainview Hospital.



Dr. Mallen works at Orthopedic and Sports Associates in Woodbury, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.