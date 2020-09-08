Dr. Jonathan Mandelbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandelbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Mandelbaum, MD
Dr. Jonathan Mandelbaum, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis.
Franciscan Physician Network Indy Southside Surgical5255 E Stop 11 Rd Ste 450, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 865-4800
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
I’m 2 weeks out from bariatric surgery. Highly recommend Dr Mandelbaum and his team. Very knowledgeable in what they are doing! My experience couldn’t have been better!!!
About Dr. Jonathan Mandelbaum, MD
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ohio St U
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Mandelbaum accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mandelbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mandelbaum works at
Dr. Mandelbaum has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Sleeve Gastrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mandelbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandelbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandelbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mandelbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mandelbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.