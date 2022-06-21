Dr. Jonathan Mannas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mannas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Mannas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Mannas, MD
Dr. Jonathan Mannas, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.
Dr. Mannas' Office Locations
Covenant Medical Group4408 6th St, Lubbock, TX 79416 Directions (806) 791-0399Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Great surgeon, fixed my lower back 100/percent satisfied.
About Dr. Jonathan Mannas, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
