Dr. Jonathan Marsh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Marsh, MD
Dr. Jonathan Marsh, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Baystate Franklin Medical Center, Baystate Medical Center and Baystate Wing Hospital.
Dr. Marsh works at
Dr. Marsh's Office Locations
-
1
D'amour Center for Cancer Care3350 Main St, Springfield, MA 01199 Directions (413) 794-9338
-
2
Baystate Mary Lane Hospital85 South St, Ware, MA 01082 Directions (413) 967-6211Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Franklin Medical Center
- Baystate Medical Center
- Baystate Wing Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
All experiences with *Dr. Marsh have been positive.
About Dr. Jonathan Marsh, MD
- Hematology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1225031354
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marsh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marsh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marsh works at
Dr. Marsh has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marsh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marsh speaks Russian.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Marsh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marsh.
