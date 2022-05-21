Dr. Jonathan Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Martin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Martin, MD
Dr. Jonathan Martin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Corbin, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Health Corbin.
Dr. Martin's Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group1 Trillium Way, Corbin, KY 40701 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Corbin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Martin is an amazing doctor and he has helped me more than any other I have seen. Someone led me to him and I’m glad I saw him. Thank you Dr.Martin!
About Dr. Jonathan Martin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1174908230
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Martin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
