Dr. Jonathan May, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan May, MD
Dr. Jonathan May, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Alexandria, LA.
Dr. May's Office Locations
Tulane Gynecology Clinic501 Medical Center Dr Ste 3A, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 374-6969
Hospital Affiliations
- Rapides Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very informational on and with everything he or staff does. I like the friendly nurses and student doctors.
About Dr. Jonathan May, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1831275106
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. May has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. May accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. May has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. May has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. May on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
