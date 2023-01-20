Overview

Dr. Jonathan Mazurek, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Mazurek works at Division of Gastroenterology in Miami Beach, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Hemorrhoids and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.