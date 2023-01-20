Dr. Jonathan Mazurek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazurek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Mazurek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Mazurek, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
Division of Gastroenterology4300 Alton Rd Ste 2522, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 674-2240
South Florida Heart Group PA2845 Aventura Blvd Ste 250, Miami, FL 33180 Directions (305) 692-1080
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor.
About Dr. Jonathan Mazurek, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1902057326
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mazurek has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mazurek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mazurek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mazurek has seen patients for Hernia, Hemorrhoids and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mazurek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazurek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazurek.
