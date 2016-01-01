Dr. Jonathan McJunkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McJunkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan McJunkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan McJunkin, MD
Dr. Jonathan McJunkin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Carle Foundation Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Otosclerosis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McJunkin's Office Locations
- 1 4921 Parkview Pl Ste 11A, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-7509
-
2
The Carle Foundation Hospital611 W Park St, Urbana, IL 61801 Directions (217) 902-3277Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
C A T F - Outpatient Services3105 Fields South Dr, Champaign, IL 61822 Directions (217) 902-3277Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Washington University660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-7509
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Carle Foundation Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jonathan McJunkin, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McJunkin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McJunkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McJunkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McJunkin has seen patients for Vertigo, Otosclerosis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McJunkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. McJunkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McJunkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McJunkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McJunkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.