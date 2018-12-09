Overview of Dr. Jonathan McKinnon, MD

Dr. Jonathan McKinnon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth.



Dr. McKinnon works at Las Vegas Clinic in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.