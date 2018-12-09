Dr. Jonathan McKinnon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKinnon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan McKinnon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth.
Nevada Eye & Ear351 N Buffalo Dr Ste B, Las Vegas, NV 89145 Directions (702) 505-4230
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been a patient of Dr. McKinnon's practice for a year. We have lived in the Las Vegas area since 2004. During the past 14 years, as a result of my medical condition & our son's medical condition, we have been to numerous doctors & specialists. One of the better medical doctor's & medical practices (staff does a great job) in the Las Vegas area. His staff does a great job dealing with the patients & their challenges. Great Job to both Dr. McKinnon & his staff. Keep up the great work!!
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- University of California Irvine Medical Center
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- Neuromuscular Medicine
