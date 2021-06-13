Dr. Jonathan McNeal, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNeal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan McNeal, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan McNeal, DO
Dr. Jonathan McNeal, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Southeast Health Medical Center and Troy Regional Medical Center.
Dr. McNeal works at
Dr. McNeal's Office Locations
-
1
Neurospine Center102 Doctors Dr, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 793-8804
Hospital Affiliations
- Southeast Health Medical Center
- Troy Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- VIVA Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McNeal?
After presenting to SMC with severe lower back pain on Sunday a MRI was ordered. Diagnosis was a compression fracture L4. Dr McNeal explained what could be done surgical. He planned to review my previous MRI for comparison. Within 6 hrs I was in the OR suite. He explained what he was planning on and also gave me the opportunity to ask questions. He also explained the Laminectomy and suggested this also. My response was to do all that was necessary. I woke up 3hrs later feeling a lot less pain. Mostly from the surgery not what I was feeling prior. My incision is from L1 to S1. I was released 48 hrs from the time I came to the ER all fixed up. His personality in the ER and OR were welcoming, friendly and self assured.
About Dr. Jonathan McNeal, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1164670345
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine
- EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Univ of South Alabama
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McNeal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McNeal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McNeal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McNeal works at
Dr. McNeal has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McNeal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. McNeal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNeal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McNeal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McNeal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.