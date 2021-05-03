Dr. Jonathan Millen, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Millen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Millen, DMD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Millen, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Boston, MA. They graduated from Boston University, Henry M. Goldman School Of Dental Medicine.
Locations
Newbury Dental Associates274 Newbury St, Boston, MA 02116 Directions (617) 544-9875
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- MetLife
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Millen is a perfectionist, a consumate professional and a compassionate health care provider. He will not rest until he is satisfied. I trust him implicitly with my care. He causes me to feel relaxed and confident about every aspect of my oral health.
About Dr. Jonathan Millen, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1083705982
Education & Certifications
- Boston University, Henry M. Goldman School Of Dental Medicine
Dr. Millen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Millen accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Millen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Millen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Millen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Millen.
