Dr. Jonathan Mines, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Mines, MD
Dr. Jonathan Mines, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They completed their fellowship with EMORY UNIVERSITY
Dr. Mines works at
Dr. Mines' Office Locations
Clearwater Office505 Druid Rd E, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 382-5362Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Warm greeting at check-in. Skilled tech support. Dr. Mines is thorough, patient oriented and discusses related issues. He's a gem. So glad he's my new macular degeneration pecialist.
About Dr. Jonathan Mines, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, French
- 1366405326
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital|Northwestern University
- Ophthalmology
