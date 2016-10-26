Overview

Dr. Jonathan Mize, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bessemer, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical West Main Campus.



Dr. Mize works at UAB Medical West Orthopedics, Bessemer, AL in Bessemer, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.