Dr. Jonathan Moore, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Moore, DPM
Dr. Jonathan Moore, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Somerset, KY. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Moore's Office Locations
Cumberland Foot and Ankle Clinics, Somerset, KY117 Tradepark Dr, Somerset, KY 42503 Directions (606) 679-2773
- 2 479 Whirlaway Dr Ste 200, Danville, KY 40422 Directions (859) 239-8005
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jonathan Moore, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
