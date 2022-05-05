See All Otolaryngologists in Clearwater, FL
Dr. Jonathan Morgan, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jonathan Morgan, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.8 (29)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Morgan, MD

Dr. Jonathan Morgan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Mease Dunedin Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.

Dr. Morgan works at Ear Nose & Throat Associates in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Largo, FL and Dunedin, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Morgan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ear Nose & Throat Associates
    1330 S FORT HARRISON AVE, Clearwater, FL 33756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 441-3588
  2. 2
    Bardmoor
    8787 Bryan Dairy Rd Ste 170, Largo, FL 33777 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 397-8551
  3. 3
    Facial Aesthetics Center
    1320 S Fort Harrison Ave, Clearwater, FL 33756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 767-0933
  4. 4
    Dunedin
    646 Virginia St Fl 3, Dunedin, FL 34698 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 450-0560

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mease Dunedin Hospital
  • Morton Plant Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Earwax Buildup
Tinnitus
Chronic Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup
Tinnitus
Chronic Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Priority Health
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Morgan?

    May 05, 2022
    I think he is kind, caring, smart, and more importantly is concerned about patients' medical needs. He even tried to get me in to see his gastroenterologist immediately when he saw my Xray from the ER that appeared to be a mass.
    Emma Dobies — May 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jonathan Morgan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jonathan Morgan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Morgan to family and friends

    Dr. Morgan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Morgan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jonathan Morgan, MD.

    About Dr. Jonathan Morgan, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255350864
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of S Fl College Of Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • Boston Med Ctr Bu Dept Of Surg
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Morgan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morgan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morgan has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morgan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morgan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morgan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jonathan Morgan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.