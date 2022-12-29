Overview of Dr. Jonathan Moskovits, DPM

Dr. Jonathan Moskovits, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University|Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital, Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Moskovits works at Palm Beach Foot & Ankle in West Palm Beach, FL with other offices in Jupiter, FL, Palm Beach Gardens, FL and Boynton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.