Dr. Jonathan Myers, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Myers, MD
Dr. Jonathan Myers, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Myers' Office Locations
Spaeth, Katz, Myers & Thomas, 840 Walnut St Ste 1110, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- Devon Health
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Oxford Health Plans
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
The medical assistants are all friendly and helpful. There’s a very nice atmosphere hete
About Dr. Jonathan Myers, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1023013190
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
