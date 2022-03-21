Dr. Jonathan Myers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Myers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Myers, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Rush University Surgeons (dba)1725 W Harrison St Ste 810, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-5500
- Rush University Medical Center
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Myers was amazing, so professional and thorough. Appreciate the great treatment.
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Loyola University Med Center
- Rush University Med Center Cook Co Hospital
- Rush Univ Med Ctr Cook Co Hosp|Rush University Med Center Cook Co Hospital
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- General Surgery
Dr. Myers has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, Abdominal Pain and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Myers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Myers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Myers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.