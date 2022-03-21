Overview

Dr. Jonathan Myers, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Myers works at Rush University Surgeons in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Abdominal Pain and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.