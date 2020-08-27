Dr. Jonathan Nakhla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nakhla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Nakhla, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Nakhla, MD
Dr. Jonathan Nakhla, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary.
Dr. Nakhla's Office Locations
Mobile Infirmary Medical Center3 Mobile Infirmary Cir, Mobile, AL 36607 Directions (251) 435-6850
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jonathan Nakhla is empathetic, patient, humble, and genuine, and one of the best physicians I’ve known.
About Dr. Jonathan Nakhla, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School|Cornell MC/New York Hosp
- Montefior Med Ctr Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Duke University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nakhla has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nakhla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nakhla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nakhla has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury and Broken Neck, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nakhla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Nakhla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nakhla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nakhla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nakhla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.