Dr. Jonathan Nass, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fall River, MA. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with South Shore Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Gastroparesis, Gastritis and Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.