Dr. Jonathan Nassos, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Nassos, MD
Dr. Jonathan Nassos, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Mission Community Hospital and Olympia Medical Center.
Dr. Nassos works at
Dr. Nassos' Office Locations
-
1
Synapse Orthopedic Group724 Corporate Center Dr Fl 2, Pomona, CA 91768 Directions (909) 622-6222
-
2
Nassos Orthopaedic Surgery and Sports Medicine9033 Wilshire Blvd Ste 401, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 273-2731
-
3
Nassos Orthopaedic Surgery and Sports Medicine5651 Sepulveda Blvd Ste 201, Sherman Oaks, CA 91411 Directions (818) 788-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Mission Community Hospital
- Olympia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nassos is knowledgeable, great Orthopedic surgeon, provided great care and therapy to help me recover and get back to work.
About Dr. Jonathan Nassos, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770761934
Education & Certifications
- Kerlan-Jobe Orth Clin
- Loyola University Chicago Orthopaedic Surgery Residency Program
- Loyola University Chicago Department of Surgery
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- University Of Illinois, Economics, Distinction In Economics
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
