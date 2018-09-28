Overview

Dr. Jonathan Newton, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Newton works at North Atlanta Spine & Pain Care, LLC in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spondylitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.