Dr. Jonathan Nissanoff, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Nissanoff, MD
Dr. Jonathan Nissanoff, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Century City, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York, Downstate Medical Center and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Nissanoff's Office Locations
Beverly Hills2080 Century Park E Ste 1111, Century City, CA 90067 Directions (877) 806-7846Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Kevin Schwartz M D A Medical Corporation15525 Pomerado Rd Ste E6, Poway, CA 92064 Directions (858) 451-2280
- 3 2001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 760, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 596-4643
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I have been to a few orthopedic surgeons over the past few years with mixed results but was refered to dr. Nissanoff by my primary care dr and had nothing but positive experiences with Dr. Nissanoff and his staff. I have had little or no wait and he took his time explaining all of my options and never felt rushed. I found him to be friendly, caring and knowlegable and he was very patient answering all my questions but most importantly I was very happy with my outcome :)
About Dr. Jonathan Nissanoff, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1134135155
Education & Certifications
- Staten Island University Hospital
- A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
- Montefiore
- State University Of New York, Downstate Medical Center
Dr. Nissanoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nissanoff accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nissanoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Nissanoff speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Nissanoff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nissanoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nissanoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nissanoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.