Dr. Jonathan Nissanoff, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.6 (29)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Nissanoff, MD

Dr. Jonathan Nissanoff, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Century City, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York, Downstate Medical Center and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Nissanoff works at San Diego Advanced Ortho Center in Century City, CA with other offices in Poway, CA and Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nissanoff's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Beverly Hills
    2080 Century Park E Ste 1111, Century City, CA 90067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 806-7846
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Kevin Schwartz M D A Medical Corporation
    15525 Pomerado Rd Ste E6, Poway, CA 92064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 451-2280
  3. 3
    2001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 760, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 596-4643

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Treatment frequency



Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lower Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Aug 28, 2017
    I have been to a few orthopedic surgeons over the past few years with mixed results but was refered to dr. Nissanoff by my primary care dr and had nothing but positive experiences with Dr. Nissanoff and his staff. I have had little or no wait and he took his time explaining all of my options and never felt rushed. I found him to be friendly, caring and knowlegable and he was very patient answering all my questions but most importantly I was very happy with my outcome :)
    Lee in Los Angeles, CA — Aug 28, 2017
    About Dr. Jonathan Nissanoff, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1134135155
    Education & Certifications

    • Staten Island University Hospital
    Residency
    • A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
    Internship
    • Montefiore
    Medical Education
    • State University Of New York, Downstate Medical Center
