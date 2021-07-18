See All Family Doctors in Gig Harbor, WA
Overview

Dr. Jonathan Novotney, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They graduated from Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences Yakima, WA and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital and St. Anthony Hospital.

Dr. Novotney works at MultiCare Gig Harbor Primary Clinic in Gig Harbor, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MultiCare Gig Harbor Medical Park
    4545 Point Fosdick Dr Ste 250, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 530-8000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
  • St. Anthony Hospital

Tuberculosis Screening
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Drug Allergy Testing
Tuberculosis Screening
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Drug Allergy Testing

Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Comprehensive Geriatric Assessments Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Geriatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Injury Prevention Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 18, 2021
    I've seen Dr. Novotney 3 times and each time he is spot on. Listens, explains - as in draws diagrams, and makes good educated decisions. He also responds via the patient portal which is so helpful. He can ask questions and I get answers without having to go to his office if it is simple follow up like on labs etc. Good guy! Happy to have found him.
    Dan — Jul 18, 2021
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Madigan Army Medical Center Tacoma, WA
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences Yakima, WA
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Novotney, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Novotney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Novotney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Novotney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Novotney works at MultiCare Gig Harbor Primary Clinic in Gig Harbor, WA. View the full address on Dr. Novotney’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Novotney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Novotney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Novotney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Novotney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

