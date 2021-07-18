Dr. Jonathan Novotney, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Novotney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Novotney, DO
Dr. Jonathan Novotney, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They graduated from Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences Yakima, WA and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital and St. Anthony Hospital.
MultiCare Gig Harbor Medical Park4545 Point Fosdick Dr Ste 250, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Directions (253) 530-8000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
- St. Anthony Hospital
- Aetna
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- FirstCare Health Plans
- LifeWise
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Provider Networks of America
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I've seen Dr. Novotney 3 times and each time he is spot on. Listens, explains - as in draws diagrams, and makes good educated decisions. He also responds via the patient portal which is so helpful. He can ask questions and I get answers without having to go to his office if it is simple follow up like on labs etc. Good guy! Happy to have found him.
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1265876858
- Madigan Army Medical Center Tacoma, WA
- Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences Yakima, WA
- Family Practice
