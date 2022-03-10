Dr. Jonathan Nussdorf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nussdorf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Nussdorf, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Nussdorf, MD
Dr. Jonathan Nussdorf, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.
Dr. Nussdorf works at
Dr. Nussdorf's Office Locations
-
1
Ochsner Medical Center1514 Jefferson Hwy Fl 10, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-3995
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Payors Organization
- Humana
- Humana Veterans
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Healthcare Alliance
- National Preferred Provider Network
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Prime Health Services
- Provider Networks of America
- Special Needs Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nussdorf?
Dr. Nussdorf he is a very good eye Dr he take his time exam you he answers all questions that you have I love going to him
About Dr. Jonathan Nussdorf, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1407801517
Education & Certifications
- Alton Ochsner Medical Foundation
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- U Calif-San Diego
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nussdorf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nussdorf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nussdorf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nussdorf works at
Dr. Nussdorf has seen patients for Iridocyclitis, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nussdorf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Nussdorf. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nussdorf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nussdorf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nussdorf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.