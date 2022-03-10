See All Ophthalmologists in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Jonathan Nussdorf, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Nussdorf, MD

Dr. Jonathan Nussdorf, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.

Dr. Nussdorf works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Iridocyclitis, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Nussdorf's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ochsner Medical Center
    1514 Jefferson Hwy Fl 10, New Orleans, LA 70121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 842-3995

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Iridocyclitis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects
Iridocyclitis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • American Lifecare
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • Employers Health Network
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Payors Organization
    • Humana
    • Humana Veterans
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Healthcare Alliance
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • PHCS
    • PPO Plus
    • Prime Health Services
    • Provider Networks of America
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 10, 2022
    Dr. Nussdorf he is a very good eye Dr he take his time exam you he answers all questions that you have I love going to him
    Victor Becnel jr. — Mar 10, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Jonathan Nussdorf, MD
    About Dr. Jonathan Nussdorf, MD

    Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1407801517
    Education & Certifications

    Alton Ochsner Medical Foundation
    Medical Education
    University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    U Calif-San Diego
    Board Certifications
    Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Nussdorf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nussdorf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nussdorf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nussdorf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nussdorf works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. View the full address on Dr. Nussdorf’s profile.

    Dr. Nussdorf has seen patients for Iridocyclitis, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nussdorf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Nussdorf. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nussdorf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nussdorf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nussdorf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

