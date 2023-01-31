Dr. Jonathan Oh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Oh, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Baylor University Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Presbyterian Cancer Center Dallas8196 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 739-4175Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Plano West4708 Alliance Blvd Ste 150, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 596-7801Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Oh treated me two different times for ovarian cancer with surgery followed by chemo. I would highly recommend his expertise. Great Surgeon, obviously very knowledgeable with a caring and understanding personality. Pleased to be cancer free for the past 5 years!
- Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.