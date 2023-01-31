Overview of Dr. Jonathan Oh, MD

Dr. Jonathan Oh, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Baylor University Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Oh works at Texas Breast Specialists-Houston Willowbrook in Dallas, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Hysterectomy - Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.