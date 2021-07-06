See All Hand Surgeons in Mission Hills, CA
Dr. Jonathan Oheb, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jonathan Oheb, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.2 (31)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Oheb, MD

Dr. Jonathan Oheb, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with Encino Hospital Medical Center, Mission Community Hospital and Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.

Dr. Oheb works at Valley Acute Care Surgeons Medical Group Inc in Mission Hills, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA and Encino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Oheb's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Acute Care Surgeons Medical Group Inc
    11550 Indian Hills Rd Ste 310, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 946-8424
  2. 2
    Josef Hadeed MD Inc.
    465 N Roxbury Dr Ste 1020, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 946-8424
  3. 3
    Mark J Epstein MD Inc Lab
    5363 Balboa Blvd Ste 445, Encino, CA 91316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 946-8424
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Encino Hospital Medical Center
  • Mission Community Hospital
  • Providence Holy Cross Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • L.A. Care Health Plan
    • LACare
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Regal Medical Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Oheb?

    Jul 06, 2021
    A great experience. Thank you.
    Shaffika tannous — Jul 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jonathan Oheb, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jonathan Oheb, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Oheb to family and friends

    Dr. Oheb's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Oheb

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jonathan Oheb, MD.

    About Dr. Jonathan Oheb, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian, Hebrew, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003132127
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Integris Baptist Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Hospital and Medical School
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Vincent's Hosp/NY Med Coll
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • SUNY Upstate Med Univ
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Oheb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oheb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oheb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oheb accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Oheb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oheb speaks Armenian, Hebrew, Persian and Spanish.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Oheb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oheb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oheb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oheb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jonathan Oheb, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.