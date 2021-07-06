Overview of Dr. Jonathan Oheb, MD

Dr. Jonathan Oheb, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with Encino Hospital Medical Center, Mission Community Hospital and Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.



Dr. Oheb works at Valley Acute Care Surgeons Medical Group Inc in Mission Hills, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA and Encino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.