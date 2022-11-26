Overview

Dr. Jonathan Olsen, DO is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in West Jordan, UT. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Alta View Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center, Lds Hospital, Mckay Dee Hospital, Riverton Hospital and St. Mark's Hospital.



Dr. Olsen works at Granger Medical West Jordan in West Jordan, UT with other offices in Draper, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.