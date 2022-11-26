See All Allergists & Immunologists in West Jordan, UT
Dr. Jonathan Olsen, DO

Allergy & Immunology
4.9 (81)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jonathan Olsen, DO is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in West Jordan, UT. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Alta View Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center, Lds Hospital, Mckay Dee Hospital, Riverton Hospital and St. Mark's Hospital.

Dr. Olsen works at Granger Medical West Jordan in West Jordan, UT with other offices in Draper, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Granger Medical
    3181 W 9000 S, West Jordan, UT 84088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 569-5600
  2. 2
    Granger Medical Clinic - Draper
    11724 S State St, Draper, UT 84020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 965-3550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alta View Hospital
  • Intermountain Medical Center
  • Lds Hospital
  • Mckay Dee Hospital
  • Riverton Hospital
  • St. Mark's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Xolair® Therapy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
    • Health Utah
    • HealthChoice
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of Utah
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
    • Select Choice Insurance
    • Select Med
    • SelectCare
    • SelectHealth
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wise Provider Networks

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 81 ratings
    Patient Ratings (81)
    5 Star
    (77)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 26, 2022
    Dr Olsen is a kind, intelligent, thoughtful person. His bedside manner is the best anyone could ask for. Easy to communicate with, he has a youthful exuberance with which he listens and teaches without judgement. I have been very fortunate to be his patient for a few years now, and love each visit.
    Allen Ferreira — Nov 26, 2022
    About Dr. Jonathan Olsen, DO

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1518287846
    Education & Certifications

    • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
    • Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
    • A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med
    • Brigham Young University
    • Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
