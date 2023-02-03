Dr. Jonathan O'Quinn, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Quinn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan O'Quinn, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jonathan O'Quinn, DPM
Dr. Jonathan O'Quinn, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center.
Dr. O'Quinn's Office Locations
Eastern Carolina Foot & Ankle2140 W ARLINGTON BLVD, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 830-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Vidant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
As soon as Dr. O'Quinn walks in the room he starts to talk with you as a person, and not just a patient. He is interested in you as a whole individual. Dr. O'Quinn is dedicated to helping each and everyone of his patients feel the best he can do! When I came to see him I could hardly stand on my feet, much less walk. After directing me to the correct shoe store and shoe brand, I can walk with minimal pain. I am no longer limping when I walk. I can stand for longer periods of time before I must get off my feet. My family and friends have noticed I walk better. I could go on and on but I will close with: I would recommend Dr. O'Quinn to anyone interested in a foot specialist!!!! In my opinion he is the Best.
About Dr. Jonathan O'Quinn, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1811948607
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Found
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Quinn has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Quinn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Quinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
111 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Quinn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Quinn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Quinn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Quinn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.