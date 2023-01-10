Overview of Dr. Jonathan Owens, MD

Dr. Jonathan Owens, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med|Baylor University and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Owens works at Tulane Lakeside Surgical Services in Metairie, LA with other offices in Las Cruces, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.