Overview of Dr. Jonathan Ownby, MD

Dr. Jonathan Ownby, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Ownby works at Atlanta Diabetes Associates in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Sleep Apnea and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.