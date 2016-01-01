Dr. Jonathan Ownby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ownby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Ownby, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Ownby, MD
Dr. Jonathan Ownby, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Ownby works at
Dr. Ownby's Office Locations
-
1
Atlanta Diabetes Associates1800 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 450, Atlanta, GA 30318 Directions (404) 355-4393
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ownby?
About Dr. Jonathan Ownby, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1780887877
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ownby has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ownby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ownby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ownby works at
Dr. Ownby has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Sleep Apnea and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ownby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ownby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ownby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ownby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ownby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.