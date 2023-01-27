See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Jonathan Packer, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (20)
Map Pin Small Baltimore, MD
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Packer, MD

Dr. Jonathan Packer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from Columbia University, College Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with University Of Maryland Medical Center.

Dr. Packer works at University Of Maryland Orthopaedics in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Columbia, MD and College Park, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Packer's Office Locations

    University of Maryland Orthopaedics Associates P.A.
    351 W Camden St Ste 501, Baltimore, MD 21201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 448-6400
    Columbia Medical Park Practice
    5500 Knoll North Dr Ste 100, Columbia, MD 21045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 448-6400
    University of Maryland Orthopaedic Assosicates, PA
    4321 Hartwick Rd, College Park, MD 20740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 403-8811

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Maryland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jonathan Packer, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1780818674
    Education & Certifications

    • Stanford University School of Medicine
    • Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale School of Medicine
    • Columbia University, College Of Physicians and Surgeons
    • Johns Hopkins University
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Packer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Packer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Packer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Packer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Packer has seen patients for Knee Sprain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Packer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Packer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Packer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Packer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Packer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

