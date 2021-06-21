See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Tomball, TX
Dr. Jonathan Paek, MD

Pain Medicine
4.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jonathan Paek, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tomball, TX. 

Dr. Paek works at Texas Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine in Tomball, TX with other offices in Houston, TX, Shenandoah, TX and Spring, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine
    13603 Michel Rd Fl 2, Tomball, TX 77375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 351-7261
  2. 2
    Padma R. Kumashi MD PA
    800 Peakwood Dr Ste 3A, Houston, TX 77090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 440-5300
  3. 3
    Northwest Diagnostic Clinic
    8845 Six Pines Dr, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 440-5300
  4. 4
    Texas Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine
    9319 Pinecroft Dr Ste 200, Spring, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 351-7261

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain

Treatment frequency



Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Jonathan Paek, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831519040
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Paek has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Paek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

