Dr. Jonathan Paley, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Jonathan Paley, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Paley, MD
Dr. Jonathan Paley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Dr. Paley works at
Dr. Paley's Office Locations
-
1
Overlake Obstetricians & Gynecologists PC1231 116th Ave NE Ste 950, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 454-3366
-
2
Overlake Obgyn Chartered1800 116th Ave NE Ste 201, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 454-3366
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Paley has overseen two childbirths and I had great experiences with him both times. I completely trust his judgement and he always has made me feel comfortable during our appointments. He’s not one for a lot of small talk, but that’s fine with me!
About Dr. Jonathan Paley, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1740289974
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
