Overview

Dr. Jonathan Patrowicz, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.



Dr. Patrowicz works at PATROWICZ JONATHAN C MD OFFICE in Salisbury, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.