Dr. Jonathan Patterson, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Jonathan Patterson, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Patterson, MD
Dr. Jonathan Patterson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Independence, MO. They graduated from University of Missouri-Columbia and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Patterson works at
Dr. Patterson's Office Locations
Centerpoint Medical Center19600 E 39th St S, Independence, MO 64057 Directions (816) 795-1647
Jonathan D Patterson, MD1425 NW BLUE PKWY, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Directions (816) 254-9292
United Bariatric Center of Kansas City19101 E Valley View Pkwy Ste B, Independence, MO 64055 Directions (816) 254-9292Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Encompass Medical Group1741 NE Douglas St Ste 200, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Directions (816) 254-9292Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patterson?
Dr. Patterson is very kind and passionate with your health concerns. He wants to make sure you understand and are comfortable with the advice he has given you on before you leave the office. He will always follow up with you as soon as he can on any results you have. I would recommend him to my family and friends.
About Dr. Jonathan Patterson, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1821134313
Education & Certifications
- Truman MC/U Mo-Kansas City Sch Med
- University of Missouri-Columbia
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
Dr. Patterson works at
