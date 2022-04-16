Dr. Jonathan Patton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Patton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Patton, MD
Dr. Jonathan Patton, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Athens, GA.
Dr. Patton works at
Dr. Patton's Office Locations
PHI of Athens242 King Ave Ste 220, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 475-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- Piedmont Walton Hospital
- St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He takes his time with you, explains everything in detail and answers all my questions and concerns. He makes you feel like you are the most important person and the office staff is just wonderful and very helpful.
About Dr. Jonathan Patton, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1215057559
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patton has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Patton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patton.
