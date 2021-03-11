See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Lancaster, OH
Dr. Jonathan Pearlman, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
3.0 (10)
Lancaster, OH
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Pearlman, MD

Dr. Jonathan Pearlman, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Lancaster, OH. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Fairfield Medical Center.

Dr. Pearlman works at Ohio Physical Medicine/Rehab in Lancaster, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pearlman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ohio Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Inc.
    2405 N Columbus St Ste 210, Lancaster, OH 43130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 681-9905
  2. 2
    Fairfield Medical Center
    401 N Ewing St, Lancaster, OH 43130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 687-8000
  3. 3
    Fairfied Medical Center
    2384 N Memorial Dr, Lancaster, OH 43130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 681-9905
    Monday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fairfield Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 11, 2021
    Dr Pearlman is wonderful.
    — Mar 11, 2021
    About Dr. Jonathan Pearlman, MD

    Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    37 years of experience
    English
    1215915897
    Education & Certifications

    Medical University of South Carolina
    Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
