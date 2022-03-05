Overview

Dr. Jonathan Pezanoski, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Royal College Of Surgeons In Ireland, Dublin, Ireland and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Pezanoski works at Gastroenterology Consultants in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Diarrhea and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.