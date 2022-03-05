Dr. Jonathan Pezanoski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pezanoski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Pezanoski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Pezanoski, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Royal College Of Surgeons In Ireland, Dublin, Ireland and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Pezanoski works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Consultants10619 Professional Cir, Reno, NV 89521 Directions (310) 373-3987
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very short wait time. Staff were friendly and attentive. Dr. Pezanoski is a kind man and good at what he does. He treated my mother several years ago.
About Dr. Jonathan Pezanoski, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1053355545
Education & Certifications
- Providence Hospital|St Lukes Medical Center Inc
- St Joseph Mercy Hospital
- St Joseph Mercy Hospital
- Royal College Of Surgeons In Ireland, Dublin, Ireland
- Gastroenterology
