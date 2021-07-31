Dr. Jonathan Pfeifer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pfeifer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Pfeifer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Pfeifer, MD
Dr. Jonathan Pfeifer, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Pfeifer's Office Locations
Key Changes LLC101 Medical Dr, Dothan, AL 36303 Directions (334) 702-7222Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Dothan Behavioral Medicine Clinic408 Healthwest Dr, Dothan, AL 36303 Directions (334) 702-7222
Laurel Oaks Behavioral Health Center700 E Cottonwood Rd, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 794-7373
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He is a doctor that listens to his patients and really tries to help them.
About Dr. Jonathan Pfeifer, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1235330374
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pfeifer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pfeifer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pfeifer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pfeifer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pfeifer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pfeifer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pfeifer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.